MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN has postponed the streaming launch of director Lauren Greenfield's documentary The Kingmaker on their video-on-demand platform, iWant.

The film was scheduled to premiere on May 15, but the director tweeted on the same day that ABS-CBN had decided to postpone the film's premiere.

The team behind the film then decided to make it available to Filipino viewers via video-on-demand streaming on Vimeo and Apple TV.

The film – which would have been available for free on iWant – can be rented or bought for a fee on the other two platforms.

ABS-CBN just informed us of their decision to postpone today’s broadcast of THE KINGMAKER on iWant to a later date. As such, we are making the film available immediately on TVOD to all via Vimeo at https://t.co/bEpTduK8cg and on Apple TV at https://t.co/kj3vdpEnTA @Dogwoof pic.twitter.com/Qh1ptZ3yys — Lauren Greenfield (@lgreen66) May 14, 2020

The Kingmaker first premiered in the Philippines in January 2020 at the University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).



Imelda Marcos, the wife of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is at the center of the documentary – which weaves her narrative alongside accounts of those who bore the brunt of the Marcoses' abuse of power and human rights. (READ: The curse that is Imelda Marcos: A review of Lauren Greenfield’s 'Kingmaker' film)

The film examines the rise and fall of the Marcos dictatorship, its impact on Philippine politics and society, and Imelda's bid to regain power for the family. – Rappler.com