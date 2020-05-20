MANILA, Philippines – Elle Woods, our favorite pink-wearing, chihuahua-toting female lawyer is back, and she isn't here to play.

In news that deserves a round of bend-and-snaps, lead star Reese Witherspoon announced that another Legally Blonde sequel is officially underway. She is set to reprise her role as sorority-girl-turned laywer Elle Woods. Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are writing the film. The pair had recently worked together for 2018's Wrinkle In Time movie.

"Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!," Witherspoon announced on Instagram on Wednesday, May 20.

Kaling also shared the news on Instagram.

"Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time," she wrote.

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company will be producing alongside original Legally Blonde producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel.

No release date, director, or official cast have been announced yet.

News of a Legally Blonde 3 was first revealed in June 2018 in a teaser swimming pool video posted by Witherspoon herself. Back then, screenwriters Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah were in charge of writing the script.

News on the 3rd Legally Blonde film comes 17 years after Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde premiered in 2003. The first Legally Blonde premiered in 2001. – Rappler.com