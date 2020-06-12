MANILA, Philippines – Lav Diaz’s film Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis is available for streaming on YouTube, right in time for Independence Day.

The 8-hour film was made available on production company Ten17P’s YouTube channel on Friday, June 12, and will be free to stream until Sunday, June 14.

Blending Philippine history, mythology, and literature, the film borrows characters from Jose Rizal’s El Filubusterismo as it tells the story of the young poet Isagani (John Lloyd Cruz) who searches for the revolutionary Simoun/ Crisostomo Ibarra (Piolo Pascual). (READ: 'Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis' Review: No greater love)

It also follows Andres Bonifacio’s widow Gregoria de Jesus (Hazel Orencio) as she searches for his corpse following his death.

The film, whose international title is A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery, was awarded the Silver Bear prize at the Berlinale Film Festival in 2016. – Rappler.com