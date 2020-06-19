MANILA, Philippines – Pride may be happening during a pandemic this year, but that doesn't mean that people can't celebrate. This year, Cinema One Originals is making queer films available so people can still show their support for the LGBTQ+ community even from home.

A bunch of films will be available for free streaming on iWant from June 19 to July 20. The films will also be aired on the Cinema One channel on cable TV.

Available films include 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten, Shift, Miss Bulalacao, Ang Paglalakbay ng Mga Bituin sa Gabing Madilim, Philippino Story, Seoul Mates, Esprit de Corps, Baka Bukas, Si Chedeng at si Apple, Metlogs, Paki, Pang MMK, Paglisan, and Mamu: And a Mother Too.

Binge-watch your favorite #C1Originals films right in the comfort of your home!



Celebrate Pride Month with #CinemaAtHome and stream these movies now on iWant!

Several pay-per-view films from the 2019 Cinema One Originals festival will also be available for P30 from June 25 to July 1: Sila Sila, Metamorphosis, and Never Tear Us Apart.

The Pride Film Festival is one of the events that are happening online as the LGBTQ+ community and its allies stay at home for Pride Month. Other events happening throughout the month include talks, online exhibits, and online concerts. – Rappler.com