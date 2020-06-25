MANILA, Philippines – Greta Gerwig's Academy Award-nominated film Little Women is headed to Netflix in July, along with a host other TV and film titles.

Little Women, which stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Emma Watson, will be available on July 9.

The film is based on the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, which follows the stories of the 4 March sisters as they come of age in post-Civil War Massachusetts.

The film recently earned several nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards: including Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse), Best Supporting Actress (Florence), Best Adapted Screenplay. It also won Best Costume Design.

Along with Little Women, other films and shows are being added to Netflix's library of content.

On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets, a Filipino romance film starring JC Santos and Bela Padilla, will be available from July 5.

The Old Guard, the superhero film that stars Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Eijofor, is premiering on July 10, while the sequel to the popular Netflix rom-com The Kissing Booth is set to launch on July 24.

Also set to premiere are Netflix original shows including The Baby-Sitters Club (July 3), Cursed (July 17), and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy (July 31).

Other beloved TV series will also be up for streaming soon – including seasons 1 to 13 of medical drama Grey's Anatomy on July 25 (only seasons 14 and 15 are available on the platform as of this writing), and all seasons of the Zooey Deschanel sitcom New Girl on July 25. – Rappler.com