MANILA, Philippines – If the iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes had a sister, what would she be like?

In the upcoming Netflix film Enola Holmes, we get to find out – and in the first images from the film, it turns out that she looks like Millie Bobby Brown.

Netflix recently gave viewers a first glimpse at the film, showing Millie as the title character, along with Henry Cavill as a (very dashing) version of Sherlock, and Sam Claflin as their other brother, Mycroft.

The film, set in England in 1884, follows the story of Enola as she is sent to live with her older brothers after mother (Helena Bonham Carter) disappeared on Enola's 16th birthday, only leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts.

Sherlock and Mycroft are set on sending Enola away to finishing school so she can be a "proper" lady – but the spirited teenager manages to escape and goes to search for her mother in London. Along the way she becomes involved in a mystery involving a runaway lord (Louis Partridge), and enventually unravels a tangled conspiracy – outwitting even her famous brother.

The film is based on the series of novels by Nancy Springer. It is directed by Harry Bradbeer with a script by Jack Thorne. It is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, and Paige Brown.

Enola Holmes is set to premiere on Netflix in September. – Rappler.com