MANILA, Philippines – If you ever wondered what happened to Elle and Noah in the 2018 hit The Kissing Booth, you’re about to get answers – the two are set to return in the film’s sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, whose trailer was released on Netflix on July 6.

In first film, Elle and Noah fell in love and became a couple after hurdling a "rule" Elle made with Lee – her best friend and Noah’s younger brother – to not date each other’s relatives.

In The Kissing Booth 2, we catch up with Elle and Noah after they spend a romantic summer together. Noah then flies off to the other side of the country to study in Harvard, while Elle stays in Los Angeles for her senior year of high school.

Throughout the film, we follow Elle as she tries to juggle a long-distance relationship with Noah, works on getting into her dream college with Lee, and figuring out what her budding friendship with a handsome new classmate Marco means. To make matters even more complicated, Noah gets close to a seemingly-perfect college girl Chloe.

Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns for the sequel, along with leads (and former real-life couple) Joey King and Jacob Elordi, who reprise their roles as Elle and Noah after their break-up.

Joel Courtney is also returning to his role as Lee, while Taylor Zhakar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers join the cast as Marco and Chloe respectively.

The Kissing Booth 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on July 24. – Rappler.com