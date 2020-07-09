MANILA, Philippines – Alyx Ayn Arumpac's award-winning documentary Aswang will be available to stream for free starting Saturday, July 11, 6 pm until Sunday, July 12, 11:59 pm.

The film, which tackles the first two years of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, was set for a Philippine premiere during the 6-day Daang Dokyu Festival in March 2020, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

Viewers in the Philippines will be able to watch it online on Aswang's official website and Facebook page for one day.

Arumpac's in-depth documentary on the drug war follows the stories of victims from marginalized communities, exposing how their lives have changed during the so-called campaign against illegal drugs.

Newcomer Aswang bagged the international critics' FIPRESCI Award during the International Documentary Film Festival in 2019 in Amsterdam.