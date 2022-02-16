‘A Quiet Place 3’ to premiere in 2025

MANILA, Philippines – Paramount Pictures, the studio behind hit sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place, announced on Tuesday, February 15 that the third installment of the popular franchise is set to debut in 2025, three years delayed from its initial 2022 schedule.

The third film’s release was first confirmed in 2020, even before A Quiet Place 2’s showing in May 2021, which was also delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although earlier reports said that the idea for the third film would still be by original writer and director John Krasinski, it was announced that Krasinski has been replaced by director Jeff Nichols, with producers Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller on board.

According to a Variety report, no other details have been disclosed during the annual investors’ meeting where the latest announcement was made, other than the release year.

The movie is a sequel to the box-office hit A Quiet Place 2, which grossed nearly $300 million globally. It starred Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cillian Murphy, among others. It collected a whopping $48 million at the box office on its opening weekend, which was the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era then.

A Quiet Place follows the story of the Abbot family as they try to navigate a post-apocalyptic world where they have to remain silent to survive. It grossed around $340 million in the box office in 2018 and received several nominations in 2019, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score, Academy Awards for Sound Editing, BAFTA Awards for Sound, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Emily Blunt won Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com