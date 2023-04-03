‘Ajoomma’ review: Korean media as a life-giving force

Spoilers ahead.

A few weeks before the lockdown in 2020, my mother retired from decades of working at a bank. The hours she spent counting peso bills, balancing sheets, and catering to customers were replaced by gardening, spring cleaning, and, most importantly, K-dramas. Whenever I’d wake up in the wee hours of the morning, I’d find her in the corner of our living room, silently watching Crash Landing On You on her iPad, her eyes perpetually squinting. Even in the darkness, I could see her smiling, even if she couldn’t always understand what she was watching.

Growing up, we didn’t travel much as a family. But shortly before my mom retired, she unveiled a long list of dream destinations — including South Korea — half-joking about how we would fund these trips as a gift; tokens of appreciation that she could enjoy while she could still walk in cities, take photos dressed as Joseon royalty, or maybe even chance upon Gong Yoo at the Cafe Ohi.

Maybe the reason I am drawn to Ajoomma is because its protagonist, Auntie Kim (Hong Huifang), reminds me of my mother. She is endlessly stubborn, has trouble with directions, and worries too much about the well-being of her (closeted) gay son Sam (Shane Pow). When Sam suddenly abandons their plans of traveling to South Korea together, Auntie begins to sulk until she sees her favorte K-drama onscreen, the leading man seemingly inviting her to take a risk. With this sign from the gods, she packs her bags and decides to fly solo.

Travel of any kind demands an acquainting with the unknown and a reacquainting with the self. Auntie quickly succumbs to the reality that, despite her age and experience as a mother and a homemaker, she is only beginning to experience her life and independence. More foreign than the land itself is the idea of being taken care of, and director and co-writer He Shuming treats Auntie almost as if she were a toddler. She awkwardly assimilates with the touring group, struggles to cook her own samgyupsal, and even encounters difficulty holding down her liquor. When she is accidentally left by the tour bus at one of their stops, she sits quietly at the guardhouse like a lost girl waiting for her parents at customer service.

At its core, Ajoomma makes palpable the displacement we experience when loved ones leave us and the trepidation that comes with exploring new territory. Paralleling Auntie’s journey into selfhood outside of motherhood and the gendered roles she’s fulfilled for much of her life, she meets two other lost souls: the troubled Kwon-Woo (Kang Hyung-seok) who tries to regain custody of his daughter by proving himself as a tour guide and a father, even as loan sharks threaten him with violence and death, and the reliable guard-turned-woodworker Jung Su (Jung Dong-hwan) whose bereavement of his wife is complicated further by the death of his dog.

Maybe the reason I am drawn to Ajoomma is because it challenges how media functions in our modern lives. In Emily Nussbaum’s I Like To Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution, she narrates the double-standard held against television as second-class entertainment, depicted as something that leaves us stuck to our couches. Particularly, genres such as “the soap, the romcom…and, more recently, reality television…dismissed as fluff, which is how our culture regards art that makes women’s lives look like fun.” Plenty of films perpetuate this relationship with mass arts. Most famously, in Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem For A Dream, Sara Goldfarb is invited to become a guest in her favorite gameshow but somehow ends up dying or worse than dead.

What strikes me the most is how Ajoomma presents media, specifically Korean media, as a life-giving force. When Auntie becomes lost and broken English becomes an insufficient form of communication, she uses K-drama as a reference point, using lingo and gestures she picked up from years of watching to mime her needs. When she is about to give up hope, she see actor Yeo Jin-goo cheering someone else onscreen, empowering her to keep moving forward despite uncertainty. During a moment of panic or confusion, she sees a food stop that was featured on TV and seeks momentary rest. In Ajoomma, these cheesy moments become a shared language between strangers and locals, an expansion of one’s comfort zone in an otherwise hostile environment.

Earlier this year, a friend confessed that consuming Korean media seems to have assuaged their anxiety and depression. Late nights were dedicated to watching the (un)successful flirtations in Singles Inferno and criticizing the need to pander to white audiences and tastemakers in Youn’s Kitchen. But our conversations fixated around one particular anthropological reoccurrence in Korean reality TV: why is it that when a person does something good on Korean TV, a voiceover affirms their goodness for the audience? After a few hours of conversation, we came to a conclusion: unlike American and Spanish television that has villainry and antagonism baked into its DNA, Korean media often attempts to paint its key players in a benevolent light, constantly asserting that behind even the worst of actions are people who are trying to be good.

It is this kindness and compassion that permeates throughout Ajoomma, even in its formal weaknesses, narrative thinness, and stilted and rushed conclusions. You can’t help but root for Auntie to get back to Singapore or for Sam to disclose his gay relationship to his mother or for Kwon-woo to be reunited with his estranged family. In a world wherein realism is often considered necessary to attain a level of artistic respect and prestige, Ajoomma asserts that fiction and even delusion is vital in imagining our lives better or at least different than before.

Maybe the reason I am drawn to Ajoomma is because I finally understand that K-dramas filled the moments in my mother’s life when I couldn’t be there for her; when I wasn’t answering calls or was too tired to speak kindly. When we were away and when her life was filled with monotony and routine, she, like Auntie in the film, relied on media for secondhand excitement and brand-new ways to see the world. It became a conduit to experiences she may never have, an invitation to places that she could maybe someday visit.

Maybe the reason I am drawn to Ajoomma is because I miss my mother. – Rappler.com

Jason Tan Liwag first viewed Ajoomma as part of the FIPRESCI jury for the 2022 Taipei Golden Horse Festival. The film will be screening at the FDCP Cinematheques on March 31, April 1, 15, and 22.