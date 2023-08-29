FIRST LOOK: Alden Richards and Julia Montes in ‘Five Break-Ups and a Romance’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The highly-anticipated movie of Alden Richards and Julia Montes, Five Break-Ups and a Romance, is just around the corner, and fans have been given a glimpse of their team-up.

On Sunday, August 27, filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone shared a sneak peek of the movie’s trailer, saying that she got permission from director Irene Villamor to post.

The particular clip featured the lead stars kissing each other passionately.

Montes’ character was also heard saying: “Hindi ko talaga gets eh. Ano bang balak mo? Bakit mo ginagawa ito? (I don’t really understand. What are you planning? Why are you doing this?)

To which Richards’ character replied: “Wala ka talagang nararamdaman?” (You really can’t feel anything?)”

Jadaone explained that she had to share this particular part of the trailer as it was something she hadn’t anticipated.

In the comments section, she also agreed to a user’s comment that read: “We’re seated for a bolder and fiercer Julia.”

First announced in April, the romantic drama will revolve around the complexities of relationships today. Richards will play the easygoing Lance while Montes will act as the career-driven and goal-getting Justine.

Confirmed! Alden Richards and Julia Montes are starring in a movie together 🤩 Titled 'Five Break-ups and a Romance,' this is the first-ever collaboration of @GMAPictures, Cornerstone Studios, and Myriad! #AldenRichards pic.twitter.com/5PU0a6yIpc — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) April 18, 2023

Five Break-Ups and a Romance also marks Richards and Montes’ first movie pairing together, as well as their individual return to the big screen after several years. Richards’ last movie was the 2019 blockbuster hit Hello, Love, Goodbye, while Montes starred in the 2016 film Padre de Familia.

The movie is also the first collaboration between GMA Pictures, Cornerstone Studios, and Richards’ company MYRIAD Corporation.

A release date for Five Break-Ups and a Romance has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com