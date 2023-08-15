Movies
Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ movie, media and official source say

Reuters

Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ movie, media and official source say

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023.

REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

A source says the film 'does not comply with Algeria's religious and cultural beliefs'

Algeria has banned the movie Barbie, which had been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, an official source and the local 24H Algerie news site said on Monday, August 14.

The official source said the film “promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances” and that it “does not comply with Algeria’s religious and cultural beliefs.”

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s MAT.O doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut. 

Lebanon and Kuwait have both also banned the film. 

Algeria’s Culture Ministry supervises the contents of films projected in cinemas and can stop them being shown. – Rappler.com

