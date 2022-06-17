WATCH: Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in official ‘BLONDE’ teaser

The Marilyn Monroe biopic is slated for a September 23 premiere on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines – It’s almost uncanny! Actress Ana de Armas has transformed into Old Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe in the official teaser for Monroe biopic BLONDE, which Netflix released on Thursday, June 16.

The one-minute teaser trailer depicts a burst of contrasting emotions as it transitions back and forth between scenes of Marilyn crying to the late Hollywood icon cheerfully basking in the glitz and glamor of celebrity life.

A tearful Marilyn looks at herself in the mirror and quickly changes her expression to her signature smile when a voice in the background says, “She’s coming. She’s almost there.”

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film blurs the lines between fact and fiction to “artfully explore the tension between [Marilyn Monroe’s] public and private life,” the synopsis reads. It will follow the late actress’ life from childhood to adulthood.

Set for a September 23 release on Netflix, the film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling novel of the same title.

Viewers can also expect to catch Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn, Julianne Nicholson as Gladys, and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, among others. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

