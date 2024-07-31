WATCH: ‘And So It Begins’ trailer

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Ramona Diaz’s And So It Begins is a documentary that looks deeper in the political scene in the Philippines leading up to the 2022 presidential election, which saw former vice president Leni Robredo and her grassroots “pink” movement go up against the machinery of eventual victor Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
It highlights as well Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa in the fight for press freedom and the fight against disinformation, a subject that Diaz also tackled in the earlier A Thousand Cuts documentary.
And So It Begins premieres in the Philippines in August. Watch the trailer here:
– Rappler.com
