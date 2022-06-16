3 animated ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ films in development at Paramount, Nickelodeon

BIG SCREEN. Beloved show 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is being developed into three movies.

MANILA, Philippines – Once again, we can follow the four nations and see how Aang will bring them harmony as Paramount and Nickelodeon announced on Wednesday, June 15, that three new animated films of Avatar: The Last Airbender are already in the works.

Paramount did not share plot details about the coming trilogy, which was first announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. However, they confirmed that Lauren Montgomery, who worked on the series as a storyboard artist and supervising producer, will be directing the first, untitled installment.

“As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we’re keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical,” said the President of Animation and Development at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Ann Naito, as reported by Deadline.

According to Deadline’s report, the series creators from Nickelodeon Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will co-produce the animated films with Executive Producer Eric Coleman under Avatar Studios.

The possibility of Avatar films was already shared when Nickelodeon’s Avatar Studios was formed in 2021, which will allow the expansion of the hit 2005’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and its 2012 sequel The Legend of Korra.

The launch of Avatar Studios means that the fantastic universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender will expand into new series, short-form content, spin offs, and theatrical films on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/NfCsaaI8Bx — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Avatar: The Last Airbender aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008, garnering TV recognition from the Annie Awards, the Genesis Awards, the Primetime Emmys, and the Peabodys. The four-season sequel series, The Legend of Korra, ran from 2012 to 2014. A Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is also in the works.

The hit animated series follows main protagonist Aang, the last airbender, and his friends as they lead epic, action-packed adventures in their quest to save the world from Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation. – with reports from Elle Guison/ Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern