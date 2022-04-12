LOOK: Animated fantasy film ‘Nimona’ is heading to Netflix in 2023

NIMONA. The animated film is now under Netflix.

Chloë Grace Moretz is set to voice titular heroine Nimona with Riz Ahmed as knight Ballister Boldheart

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Netflix saves the day! The highly-anticipated animated fantasy film Nimona is heading to the platform in 2023, creator ND Stevenson announced on Monday, April 11.

“Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE,” Stevenson wrote in a tweet along with the first look of Nimona’s character rendering.

Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wEZuM2sXTt — ND Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) April 11, 2022

Chloë Grace Moretz is set to voice titular heroine Nimona with Riz Ahmed as knight Ballister Boldheart and Eugene Lee Yang as knight Ambrosius Goldenloin.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the feature film adaptation of the New York Times bestselling webcomic-turned-graphic novel of the same name already began production early last year under DNEG Animation.

Set in a future techno-medieval land, Nimona follows the story of label-defying, shape-shifting teenager Nimona, the only person who can prove the innocence of wrongly convicted knight Ballister Boldheart, framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

The award-winning novel was initially set up for Twentieth Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios in a 2022 release, with Marc Haimes as screenwriter and Patrick Osborne as the director, but was shut down along with the studio in 2021.

Following Disney’s acquisition of the houses and amid the ongoing “Don’t Say Gay” controversy in Florida, the former allegedly took issue with Nimona’s LGBTQ+ themes and storyline, including Boldheart and Goldenloin’s relationship and same-sex kiss.

From Annapurna Pictures and Netflix, Nick Bruno and Troy Quane will direct the film with Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison, Andrew Millstein as executive producers, and Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, and Julie Zackary as producers.

There is no specific date yet for the release. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.