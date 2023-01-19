‘Barbie’ to premiere in PH theaters in July

BARBIE. Margot Robbie stars in the upcoming film about the iconic fashion doll.

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone’s favorite fashion doll is set to become larger than life as Barbie opens in Philippine cinemas on July 19.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie builds the story around the iconic children’s toy, who appears in the movie’s teaser trailer as a monolith in a black and white swimsuit.

Play Video

Not much is known about the plot, but based on the teaser trailer, it will have dance scenes, fight scenes, and a lot of color.

Margot Robbie stars in the film as Barbie, alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken. Also in the cast are Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Rity Arya, Jamie Demetriou, and Marisa Abela.

Will Ferrell will also be making an appearance, playing the CEO of Mattel, the company that makes Barbie dolls. – Rappler.com