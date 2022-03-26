Barry Keoghan is frightening Joker in ‘The Batman’ deleted scene

The video is shared after answering three riddles on rataalada.com

MANILA, Philippines – Batman fans get a frightening glimpse of Barry Keoghan’s Joker in a deleted scene from The Batman released on Thursday, March 24.

The scene was shared on the website rataalada.com, recreating the website used by the Riddler in the film. The website gives visitors three riddles. After getting the answers right, it leads people to a video showing the deleted scene.

The scene was also shared as an unlisted video on Warner Bros. Pictures’ YouTube page.

In the scene, Batman visits Arkham State Hospital, where he confronts a heavily-scarred prisoner who turns out to be Joker. Batman asks Joker about his investigation on the Riddler, while Joker tries to get inside Batman’s head.

While Joker is mostly shown out of focus, the clip is the most people can see and hear of Barry as the supervillain.

Joker also appeared very briefly at the end of The Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman premiered in Philippine cinemas on March 2. It stars Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, alongside Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Paul Dano as the Riddler. – Rappler.com