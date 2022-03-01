Over 30 ‘Batman’ movies, series to stream on HBO Go

You can now catch the many on-screen incarnations of DC’s iconic superhero and his alter-ego, Bruce Wayne

MANILA, Philippines- Ahead ofThe Batman premiere in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, March 2, HBO Go will be streaming 33 Batman hit series and movies to continue the excitement among Batman fans of all ages.

Featuring many on-screen incarnations of DC’s iconic superhero and his alter-ego, Bruce Wayne, HBO Go says that there will be 17 titles of Batman DC movies and 18 titles of DC Kids available for streaming starting on Tuesday, March 1, until March 13, 2022.

Some of the titles available on the streaming platform are Batman Begins (2005), the first Christopher Nolan-directed Batman movie; The Dark Knight (2008), the second of the trio of Nolan Batman films; kids’ favorites such as The Lego Batman Movie (2017); and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

The Batman, which will be released in cinemas tomorrow, will tell about the beginning of murdering political figures in Gotham, and how Batman was forced to investigate the hidden corruption of the city and his family’s involvement in it. The new Batman movie is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Barry Keoghan.

WarmerMedia’s HBO GO is a regional streaming service that is available in eight territories in Southeast Asia including Taiwan and Hong Kong. It programs award-winning HBO original series, Hollywood blockbusters, and documentaries. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.