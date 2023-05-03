Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards’ PH adaptation of ‘A Moment to Remember’ postponed 

In a statement, Bea’s management says the actress had to ‘respectfully beg off from the movie project’ due to scheduling conflicts

MANILA, Philippines – Special Memory, the Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean movie A Moment To Remember, has been postponed “due to scheduling conflicts within the production team.”

The project, which was supposed to see the much-awaited movie team-up of Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo, was first announced in December 2020.

On Tuesday, May 2, GMA Pictures, Viva Films, and APT Entertainment released a statement about the movie’s postponement.

“The production date, cast, and cinema release will be announced in due time,” they added.

Alonzo’s management also released a statement on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, saying that the actress had to “respectfully beg off from the movie project due to her full schedule this year.”

“Ms. Bea Alonzo has contractual obligations with GMA network to fulfill, and that shall remain as our top priority,” they added.

Show host Abunda expounded that Alonzo wasn’t keen on making the production team wait as she focused more on other projects, adding that the actress was happy that the team agreed with her suggestion to recast someone for her role.

It was in March 2021 when Alonzo and Richards signed their contracts for the film adaptation.

A Moment to Remember, which starred Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin, tells the story of a couple’s love that is tested after the woman is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The movie would’ve been Alonzo and Richards’ second project together after working on the Filipino adaptation of Start-Up.

This year it was announced that Alonzo will be working with Dennis Trillo on the movie Love Before Sunrise, while Richards will pair up with Julia Montes for the movie Five Break-Ups and a Romance. – Rappler.com