Bea Alonzo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan set to star with Danny Trejo in Hollywood film

MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan are on their way to Hollywood. The two actresses are set to star in the upcoming film depicting the historic Battle of Mactan.
According to Variety, 1521: The Battle of Mactan is a co-production by Fil-Ams Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios as producer, and Michael Copon as actor and director.
Bea will play Diwata, a princess from Mactan, while Maricel will play her sister Ahmani. The film will also star Michael as Lapu-Lapu, the datu who kills Portugese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, played by Hollywood veteran Danny Trejo.
The script was written by Mary Krell-Oishi, and principal photography is set to begin in Palawan in August.
According to ABS-CBN, the film is scheduled for a June 12, 2023 release, in time for Philippine Independence Day. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.