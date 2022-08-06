Bea Alonzo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan set to star with Danny Trejo in Hollywood film

NEW FILM. Bea Alonzo and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan join the cast of upcoming film '1521: The Battle of Mactan.'

The film will depict the historic Battle of Mactan

MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan are on their way to Hollywood. The two actresses are set to star in the upcoming film depicting the historic Battle of Mactan.

According to Variety, 1521: The Battle of Mactan is a co-production by Fil-Ams Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios as producer, and Michael Copon as actor and director.

Bea will play Diwata, a princess from Mactan, while Maricel will play her sister Ahmani. The film will also star Michael as Lapu-Lapu, the datu who kills Portugese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, played by Hollywood veteran Danny Trejo.

The script was written by Mary Krell-Oishi, and principal photography is set to begin in Palawan in August.

According to ABS-CBN, the film is scheduled for a June 12, 2023 release, in time for Philippine Independence Day. – Rappler.com