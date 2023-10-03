Beyonce’s concert film to be distributed globally by AMC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/

A film based on US pop star Beyonce’s hit Renaissance World Tour is set to be distributed globally by a unit of AMC Entertainment AMC.N, the company said, as cinema chains look to fill content gaps stemming from Hollywood strikes.

AMC shares rose as much as 4.8% to $8.37 before paring gains to $8.

Beyonce’s film is a theatrical production of the singer-songwriter’s global tour this summer, spanning 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

The film follows a similar release by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film will be distributed in cinemas in North America starting October 13.

The concert films provide cinema chains such as AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex, with high-profile titles to help fill gaps caused by a prolonged strike by actors and writers in Hollywood.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce is set to play in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, December 1, 2023, AMC said, adding that additional global cities would be announced at a later date.

Shares of Cinemark firmed 1% as the AMC rival announced that it will play the concert film in its US theaters. Both cinema chains said their standard showtime tickets in the US will start at $22.

Entertainment website Variety first reported Beyonce’s talks to release Renaissance through AMC. – Rappler.com