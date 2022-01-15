‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ resumes filming as Letitia Wright recovers from injury

Production was halted in November after Wright, who plays Shuri, suffered an on-set injury in August and had to recover

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel Studios’ upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has resumed filming as actress Letitia Wright has recovered from an on-set stunt injury she suffered in August.

Wright, who plays King T’Challa’s genius sister Shuri, is back on set in Atlanta, Georgia, two months after production was halted in November. According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting will continue on Monday, January 17. Shooting was initially scheduled for the week before, but was delayed after Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, tested positive for COVID-19. Filming will reportedly take up to four weeks.

In August, Wright was hospitalized for “minor injuries” after suffering a shoulder fracture and concussion following a stunt rig accident in Boston. In November, Marvel Studios announced that production would be put on pause to give Wright time to heal.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated for a November 11, 2022 theatrical release. It was initially scheduled for July 8.

Wright played the tech genius and younger sister of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther. Boseman was not recast after his unexpected death from cancer in 2020.

Wright is expected to take on a bigger role in the sequel although details of the plot have not been revealed.

Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movie’s fictional futuristic kingdom Wakanda.

The original Black Panther, the first Marvel Studios film with a predominantly Black cast and a Black director, took in $1.3 billion at box offices around the world and earned a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. – Rappler.com