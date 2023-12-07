[Only IN Hollywood] Carl Joseph Papa campaigns in LA for ‘The Missing,’ entered in Oscars and Globes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Carl Joseph Papa and Dolly de Leon sit down with Rappler columnist Ruben Nepales for a Zoom interview that was videotaped for distribution to Academy voters

LOS ANGELES, USA – In an ending as suspenseful as a thriller, The Missing (Iti Mapukpukaw) director Carl Joseph Papa got his US visa at the last minute, quickly booked his flight, and landed just a few hours before the start of his film’s first ever screening in Los Angeles. He made it.

The exciting dash was all worth it. The Missing drew a good crowd at Neuehouse, one of the prime screening rooms dotting Sunset Boulevard. And the animated drama drew cheers and applause as the credits rolled.

More applause greeted Carl when he was introduced to sit down for a Q&A after the screening with critic Kiyra Lynn. More impressively, Carl answered questions with keen insight, astute comments, and very interesting anecdotes. The audience, which stayed to the end of the Q&A, gave Carl another ovation.

No one in the audience would have guessed that he just stepped out of a long flight with two airline changes from Manila.

The following day, the humble, easygoing director showed up for a luncheon with critics and entertainment journalists at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. The assembled group broke into a round of applause when Carl arrived.

On his short trip, his first to the US, Carl made the most of his visit to help promote awareness of The Missing, which won best film in this year’s Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Aside from being the Philippines’ official entry to the Oscars’ best international feature race, the movie is also one of the country’s four submissions to the 81st Golden Globes. In a first, the Philippines has a record four entries in the Globes – The Missing, Jun Robles Lana’s About Us But Not About Us, Petersen Vargas’ A Very Good Girl, and Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan’s Blue Room.

The Missing, starring Dolly de Leon, Carlo Aquino, and Gio Gahol, landed in Variety’s top 25 contenders for the international feature prize.

TWO MEN. Still from ‘Iti Mapukpukaw.’

Several critics are also embracing the film. Award Daily’s Frank J. Avella recently ranked The Missing among “The Gems/Dark Horses That Should Be Considered.”

He wrote: “One of few queer-themed submissions this year, Carl Joseph E. Papa’s highly personal and emotionally gripping animated film, The Missing, is a rotoscoped/2D hybrid film. The film centers on Eric (Carlo Aquino), a cute young animator who has no mouth. Eric crushes on his co-worker Carlo (Gio Gahol), who seems to return Eric’s feelings.”

“After he receives a worried call from his loving mother, Rosalinda (Triangle of Sadness scene-stealer Dolly de Leon) concerned about the whereabouts of his uncle, Eric and Carlo discover his dead body which sends Eric on a personal and galactic journey – aliens need him to take over their planet – no, really!”

“Anyone who has been sexually abused will likely realize, early on, that Eric is dealing with past trauma.”

“Papa does an exceptional job of layering his narrative with just the right number of flashbacks to fill the gaps in Eric’s story as he slowly comes to certain realizations. Along the way, he loses an ear, an eye, his hand, and his genitalia.”

“The Missing would make for a very difficult live-action film (although one I’d love to see). The visual choices Papa and his team of animators make work remarkably well and lead to a truly perfect ending.”

Carl is back home after his too-short trip. Worthy films like The Missing are up against movies from rich nations that have huge budgets to mount an all-out campaign.

Just before Carl departed for LA, he and Dolly sat down with me for a Zoom interview that was videotaped for distribution to the Academy voters.

CARL JOSEPH PAPA. Carl Joseph Papa at the Q&A following the screening. Ruben V. Nepales/Rappler

The Missing is Carl’s third animated feature while it’s one of Dolly’s first films since winning critical acclaim in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness.

Let’s start by saying that The Missing marks the first time since the 1950s, when the Philippines began sending entries to the Oscars, that it submitted an animated feature. Carl, can you talk about that?

Carl: We were fortunate enough that the Film Academy of the Philippines selected us to be the representative of the country. It came to us as big news because we didn’t expect anything.

After Cinemalaya (Independent Film Festival), everything that happened to The Missing was a big plus because our goal was to send this sincere message of love and reclaiming your voice. Everything that happened after is a big plus already so when they selected us for this year, I was just floored.

Dolly, this is probably also the first time that the Philippines submitted an entry that is both in Tagalog or Filipino, the country’s national language, and Ilocano, a language in northern Philippines. What was it like for you to not only act for the first time in an animated film but also speak for the first time as an actress mostly in Ilocano, the language of your father?

Dolly: It was very special to me because my father, although he didn’t speak Ilocano at home, always made references to the culture, how the people were, and he would use some expressions in Ilocano. My father passed away already. We were super close.

I was a papa’s girl so, making this film was really very sentimental to me. Sometimes I would conjure him and I would think of him, and ask him to be there for me because I don’t speak Ilocano.

So, another part of that was, I was so terrified and scared that I would offend the Ilocanos because I may sound wrong. But I was fortunate enough to have a dialect coach who was on set all the time and I had some sessions with Max (Maxine Joaquin). She really helped me a lot.

So, that’s also why this film is really special to me because it’s my father’s native language and it was my first time to ever do something in a language that’s not my own. And it’s really a different challenge for an actor to use a different language because you can’t ad-lib.

Absolutely not. You can’t ad-lib. There’s no way you can. So, I had to just totally trust the text completely and make sense of it all.

Carl, you also wrote the film’s personal story on childhood sexual abuse and trauma and its lifetime impact. Can you share what motivated you to write the screenplay? And why did you think you can best tell your story through animation and through a character who has no mouth which is a powerful visual metaphor?

Carl: The Missing is a very personal story for me. I started writing around 2018. I was walking home one night when I saw messages on Facebook of people saying condolences to someone quite familiar to me.

I did some research on that person and then I remembered him and the things that he did to me when I was young. It was not as bad as what happened to Eric. But it made me question a lot of things about how I turned out to be as an adult and how I grew up.

ERIC. Still from ‘Iti Mapukpukaw.’

And then I did interviews with people who encountered the same fate as I did. I started writing it down to cope with the anger and the sadness that I felt because at that time of his death, I couldn’t do anything anymore.

I wrote the script as a coping mechanism and then later on, it developed into something more of a refuge or it could send a message to people to reclaim their voice and it could also spark a conversation.

As for it being an animation, I am always conscious of the visual style of the film and that it should be complementary to the story. So, in this case, we went for a rotoscope style because, in rotoscope, it brings a certain level of confusion.

You would start to question whether things are real or not, which is complementary to what Eric felt because he also is questioning whether things are real or not, whether the aliens or the spaceship are real or not.

And then we also did this 2D hand-drawn animation where it’s more nostalgic. So, to bring more of a nostalgia and evoke a feeling of memories that are stuck on childhood.

And I wanted Eric to have no mouth because that was what happened to me. I wasn’t able to speak about it when I was young. I was only able to speak about it when I wrote down the film.

So, that became the goal of the film – to encourage people to speak their truths, to reclaim their voice, and to raise awareness.

Dolly, as a mother yourself, how did Carl’s story resonate with you, especially when you first read the script and when you were filming your scenes with Carlo Aquino, who plays your son?

Dolly: As a mother, it’s always difficult to deal with your own child’s trauma or their conflicts. And similar to Rosalinda’s character, and as we’re aware, Rosalinda never knew that was going on, that it happened to her own son and her brother. So, she didn’t know that.

But the beauty of that is, which is the similarity I have with Rosalinda, whenever our children are going through any kind of conflict, whether it’s true or not, if they strongly believe in it, I feel that as a mother, it’s my job to support them, their belief and to be there with them 100%.

DOLLY DE LEON. ‘I feel that as a mother, it’s my job to support them, their belief and to be there with them 100%.’

Similar to the way Rosalinda was there for Eric even if she wasn’t seeing the aliens. She didn’t know about the abuse. She didn’t know anything; she was still there to support and help him.

And this is a very strong message that the film is trying to say that if we’re with a loved one or if we have someone who we care about a lot in our lives, they’re going through something that we don’t understand, and we don’t believe, that shouldn’t stop us from helping them, offering a shoulder to cry on and offering them support and love even if we can’t understand what they’re going through.

That’s what children who are being abused go through. That’s what Carl and I go through, that whether people believe us or not, we have a voice. And it’s important for us to speak.

And what happened to us, the trauma that we went through, matters, and it’s important, even if it’s hard to believe or even if it’s something that’s shameful according to the victim’s point of view, it’s important to be able to approach people for support, especially our parents.

Carl, you mentioned the rotoscope animation. Can you describe your process using rotoscope and hand-drawn 2D animation, especially in regard to filming Dolly, Carlo, and Gio Gahol? I must say that they make a compelling three-person cast.

This was a very starry cast, if I may say so. It’s an honor being able to work with Carlo, Gio, and Dolly.

As for the process, a huge chunk of the whole production went to preparing. We spent almost 10 months or more doing the storyboards that we will use for the film.

So, what we did was, I worked with the DOP (director of photography, Jethro Jamon), our production designer, Eero Francisco, and Benjamin Tolentino, our editor, in terms of creating the storyboard. Everything had to be planned to a T – the shots and how it’s going to be cut.

So, we spent a huge amount of time making the storyboards and that’s the bible that we used when we were shooting. We made copies of the storyboard and we posted it in our set so that we have a guide there.

And then we shot everything for four days on green screen. Everything has to be green. Only the things that they are going to touch are the ones that are going to appear on set. Otherwise, it’s not on set. It’s just green.

So, it’s four straight days with the actors and the crew shooting and while they were doing that, the animation team was already working. They were doing the 3D models for the backgrounds and the 2D handheld animation team was also doing their work because I already sent them the storyboard and the animatics so they have the timing of how long the scenes are going to be and so on.

DIRECTION. Behind the scenes of ‘Iti Mapukpukaw.’ Courtesy of Carl Joseph Papa

After the shoot, we rested for a while and edited right ahead. So around December (2022), we already had an offline cut of the film and then I sliced it into shots and I gave it away to the animators for them to trace. So, we did a couple of pre-steps before I handed it to them.

I converted it to animation and then I made the eyes bigger to retain the acting of the actors. It has to reflect really well. And that would do if the eyes were bigger, at least for me. In animation, the eyes are bigger than the usual eyes we see.

Then it was a rigorous eight months of sending the shots we had to the 90 animators, asking them to trace, and giving them back to me. Then I have to put it all back together. I have to put the digital ink and paint and then with the tracing of the outlines.

Then I have to put the background lights and the shadows and then the extra effects that are needed for the scene. So, it was a very, very long eight months of post-production (laughs).

At the same time, I was also talking to the sound and the music score (talents). But it was a very gratifying experience, even though I wasn’t sleeping that much.

The Missing recently landed in Variety’s top 25 contenders for the Oscars’ best international feature from a field of more than 90 entries. Congratulations! People are discovering and are being pleasantly surprised by the power and beauty of this film. Can both of you share your reactions to this wonderful development?

Dolly: I am not surprised. Ruben, I am so proud of this film. Even while reading the script, while we were making it, I knew that we were making something really important. And then when I watched it for the first time on the big screen, my guess was confirmed.

It’s really a beautiful film. For me, it’s really groundbreaking in terms of Philippine cinema production. It tells of a story of vulnerability and finding your voice, getting through trauma, and having people around you who love you to support you throughout that entire journey.

And this is a very important message. That’s why this film is so important. And it’s not just the production value that makes this film special. It’s the message that it’s sending out to people.

And it’s a message that everyone needs to hear, not just people who have been abused but for those who have people around them who have gone through some form of abuse, to know how to approach people like these.

So no, I wasn’t surprised but I’m so happy to hear that people feel the same way that I do. Because sometimes when you admire your own work, you doubt yourself and think, maybe I’m just biased because I’m in it.

So, to hear so many critics, so many viewers, especially Western viewers, because Filipinos, of course, will be proud of this because it’s proudly Philippine-made.

But for other cultures to appreciate it, speaks volumes about the kind of film that this is. It’s really world-class and it’s really something that’s more than worth watching.

Carl: For me, I was surprised (re Variety piece). I was watching Wong Kar-wai’s film on cinema and I had to step out because I couldn’t contain my happiness. I forwarded it to every person I knew and wrote, “Oh my God, we made it to the list!”

I’ve been watching the Oscars. I frequently updated Dolly when she was on the hunt for that supporting actress last year for Triangle of Sadness.

And for this (Variety piece) to come out, it’s a huge surprise for me. Because admittedly, we don’t have that big of a machinery to do a campaign.

But the things that we are doing to reach out to filmmakers, voters, critics, film bloggers, and aficionados, they are reacting to the film positively. It feels good and it helps with the campaign that we are doing.

BTS. Carlo Aquino and Gio Gahol behind the scenes of ‘Iti Mapukpukaw.’ Courtesy of Carl Joseph Papa

And lastly, for both of you, if you were to describe The Missing to those who have not seen it nor heard about it, how would you describe the film?

Carl: For me, The Missing, while it tackles very dark and heavy subjects, is still a story of love, reclaiming your own voice, and speaking your truth. That’s it for me.

Dolly: The Missing is a very relevant, well-thought-out, well-planned film that explores the life of a person who has been abused during his childhood and how he finds his voice again while battling his own demons together with the support of his lover and his mother.

Presented in a very beautiful way through an art called rotoscope which is revolutionary and not just in the Philippine setting but I would say worldwide. So, I really hope that a lot of people get to watch this film.

And we have a lot of people with very particular tastes, cinephiles, especially from your side of the globe, Ruben, who have expressed that they were impressed by the film. I just really hope that more people watch it.

And, you know, Carl is very modest. He’s very humble. That’s why he was surprised when he heard about the great reception for our film.

But he’s really very talented and he deserves all the accolades that he can get. And I really hope that people watch so that Carl gets the recognition that he deserves. – Rappler.com