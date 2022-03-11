Cine Filipina 2022 festival to stream women-centric Filipino films for Women’s Month

From March 6 to 27, you can catch these local full-length and short films that highlight women’s roles, strengths, and power in society

MANILA, Philippines – For a second consecutive year, The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Channel brings back Cine Filipina, a local film festival showcasing women-centric films in celebration of National Women’s Month. The festival will run from March 6 to 27.

With the theme “Juana Tungo sa Kaunlaran (Women Towards Development),” the film festival features critically-acclaimed Filipino full-length and short films that highlight women’s roles, strengths, and power in society. The films are streaming on the FDCP Channel and will have limited on-site screenings in Cinemateque centers across the country.

In describing the film festival, the FDCP Channel said it “puts the spotlight on women to ultimately understand and support their journeys as they continue to make beneficial contributions to society – contributions that would help us achieve a future of significant developments.”

For only P99 monthly or P999 for an annual subscription on the FDCP Channel website, you can binge-watch these full-length movie titles this Women’s Month: Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’ Rosa, Lola, and Thy Womb; Dwein Baltazar’s Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus; Will Fredo’s In Nomine Matris; Nick Olanka’s Ronda; James Robin Mayo’s The Chanters; Ice Idanan’s Sakaling Hindi Makarating (In Case They Don’t Arrive); Ida Anita Del Mundo’s K’na the Dreamweaver; Alvin Yapan’s An Ubo Sa Kawayanan; and Mark Meily’s Donor.

You can also watch these short films from CineMarya for free: Binakol Sa Dahon; Dad-aan Na; Dalaginding Na Si Isang; Hakab; Night Shift; Noontime Drama; She’s Perfect; Super-able; Super Woman; and Winged Dream To The Blue Heavens.

Aside from film screenings, talkbacks and panel discussions on women empowerment will also be held via the FDCP Channel and on their Facebook page.

The FDCP Channel is a streaming platform managed by the Film Development Council of the Philippines that streams homegrown and international films. It also seeks to provide audiences with access to the country’s most celebrated film festivals. – Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under Lifestyle & Entertainment section.