Cinemalaya 2024 Shorts A review: Patches of brilliance, but lacking insight

Let’s call a spade a spade here. The entries in the first set of the main short film competition at this year’s Cinemalaya Film Festival, marking two decades since its inception, are a hard sell. Populated by docu-fiction shorts, the lineup makes one think how the selection committee arrived at its decision, how each film made the cut, for the outcomes clearly exhibit so many walls to be scaled, from treatment to execution as well as funding.

All five shorts in this set chiefly jump between languages, interrogate space as a site of memory and material respite, and wrestle with fraught political conditions, with characters that often wade through liminalities.

Such is the promise of the program, but promise is all there is to it. There are patches of brilliance in some, but most stop short of meaningful insights. What’s more, even if one reads the films in conversation with each other, it offers one nothing but the most rudimentary of information, devoid of biting analysis, of exciting routes.

Ambot Wa Ko Kabalo Unsay I-Title Ani (dir. Rey Anthony Villaverde)

Apart from it being a docu-fiction film, which may well be the impetus for this year’s programming, Ambot Wa Ko Kabalo Unsay I-Title Ani distracts from the larger thematic preoccupations of the rest of the entries in Set A.

It’s a film about filmmaking, an ode to the craft, so to speak. At the heart of the narrative are two young students about to enter college trying to make their first short film sans any budget. Here, director Rey Anthony Villaverde maps the history of cinema, from Eadweard Muybridge’s photographs of a galloping horse, considered as the first motion pictures, to the invention of sound and technicolor, and to the advent of digital filmmaking, spiked with notions of the multiverse. Past this, Villaverde shows walls many artists have to scale to make it in the scene, hurdles and abuses on set, and conditions shaping art practice at large.

Considering its nature, one cannot fault the film for its sentimentality. This, however, does not excuse it from delivering a better work and accessing critical points for discussion. Its protagonist keeps harping on how storytelling is imperative to making a film of value, and yet it’s an aspect where it clearly falls short. The mode doesn’t work because it feels like the film unfolds according to a particular rubric that is at once ambitious and sprawling. Which as well articulates Villaverde’s tendency to explain everything, resulting in a dialogue too instructive and mawkish it might need some refining. Ambot is a work that is sweet at best, at times funny, but often uneven and says nothing particularly novel and lasting.

All This Wasted Space (dir. Cris Bringas)

In a post-screening talkback at U.P. Town Center director Cris Bringas revealed that, in 2021, their house succumbed to demolition and he felt like it needed some sort of reckoning, as if to emancipate the space that has carried so much history and trauma. Bringas juxtaposed this experience to the real-life coming out struggles of his lead actor, Angelu, to shape the genesis and beating heart of All This Wasted Space. Such context, touching as it is, unfortunately did not register on screen.

In the film, we track Angelu’s character as she returns to her family’s house after over a decade in search of a burial token for her deceased mother, forcing her to come to terms with a past she has long abandoned. We see her come across an old photograph, or try on a dress her mother used to wear and dance as if she’s caught in the cruel rain.

Bringas articulates this story primarily through interior shots and by harnessing the soundwork, perhaps the only string of excellence in the film, but the attempt feels like most work about grief that I’ve seen many times over, the kind that leans too much on its pathos and loses sight of actual plot and active interrogation. Like grief itself, the film retreats into abstraction, refusing to propose a genuine point for reflection. Even the supposed queering of the character is nowhere in sight; if we’re being frank here, it seems disingenuous to even read the work through this frame. The film’s title says it best; at times the critique really just writes itself.

Pamalandong sa Danaw (dir. Breech Asher Harani)

In its closing text, Pamalandong sa Danaw states that its subjects – Remy, Marites, and Ricky, settlers of Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, an inland wetland ecosystem in southern Philippines – are reaching out to state authorities and advocacy groups to safeguard their ancestral land now beginning to dry up due to climate change. Such detail, had it not been reduced to mere text, would not only broaden the documentary’s scope but also provide more depth to the discussion it cracks open. It’s a glaring lapse that even director Breech Asher Harani himself recognizes in a post-screening talkback at U.P. Town Center.

Filmed in a span of 12 hours on a shoestring budget, shares Harani, it’s impressive how the documentary is able to summon such painterly and perfectly composed visuals rendered largely via wide and aerial shots, especially in the opening frame where Remy, crowded with vegetation, is seen laboring through the swamp area. The rest of the work, however, speaks clearly of its constraints, lacking better interrogation and ways of seeing.

For the most part, the film draws focus on the everyday struggles of the fisherfolk of Agusan Marsh as well as their sense of community, admittedly a laudable effort, yet it refuses to articulate how deep these struggles exactly are. It’s so intent on its slice-of-life approach that it opts not to point fingers and extend its commentary to actual institutions, systems that continue to put its subjects at a disadvantage: how environmental defenders in the country have long been in peril and how state neglect factors into conversations around climate change. Moreover, it could have shone a new light on its topic from multiple ends, but despite its best intentions, here is another work that feels like an excerpt of a more cutting, more assertive vision.

An Baga sa Dalan (dirs. Mariel Ritchie Jolejole & Roniño Dolim)

Taking motivation from the Sag-od massacre, which occurred in Las Navas, Northern Samar under Marcosian rule, An Baga sa Dalan begins with a low-res clip of testimony from a child narrating how she witnessed and endured said violence firsthand, before it cuts to an image of a woman trying to contain her tears. Such an opening seems so inviting, until the film wanders off toward utter disorientation and incomprehension.

Here goes the plot: a boy, after surviving the carnage, is desperate to restore the cold bodies of his parents to life, so he journeys through the site of the atrocity to reach Biringan, a mythical place where lies the supposed cure to make the resurrection possible.

What follows is the stuff of a botched, completely lifeless vision. Directors Mariel Ritchie Jolejole and Roniño Dolim punctuate the film with loads of flashbacks, executed so haphazardly, with a camera that cannot hold focus and placed in angles so uninspired it strains the eyes. It doesn’t help that its structure goes wayward, as though the film forgets its own logic and is unsure of where it wants to go; the editing is just as erratic.

Of course, it’s convenient to surmise that An Baga sa Dalan points to conversations on heightened state aggression, displacement, and relentless plundering of the environment, but I don’t think the film makes such arguments any clearer or sharper. In fact, it closes with a text about the Sag-od massacre, hoping to buttress the message that its visual lexicon cannot give justice to. What a tough watch.

Abogbaybay (dir. P.R. Monencillo Patindol)

Abogbaybay notes in its synopsis that it “evolved organically without a script,” and the film reflects such a case. The story follows three siblings in grief after the demise of their mother, now reduced to mere carbon. One retrieves her remains, another purchases an urn, and another awaits her return. And that’s about it, really.

With the way it mounts its vision, there’s a palpable feeling that the film wants to make the most out of its resources and immediate surroundings. Its use of the location is wisely economical but at times excessive, featuring the remote island’s pathways, forests, and waters. And it’s captivating how it renders its visuals through a chiaroscuro-esque composition, with flashes of orange peeking through each image.

Be that as it may, the film’s plotline is a glaring drawback, to the extent that the whole thing really goes nowhere. It’s raw in the sense that it needs more incubation because it just isn’t there yet. Its larger sentiment clearly has to do with the inaccessiblity of public health care services in the country as well as the fickle response to the pandemic, warranting various degrees of grief. But the writing eschews deeper fissures of that very grief, unable to come up with strong characterization and tap into the urgency of the issues it presents. Substance, one might venture to say, entails a more discerning artistic eye. – Rappler.com