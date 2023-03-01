’12 Weeks’ named best film of 2022 by Filipino film critics at Pinoy Rebyu Awards

The film by Anna Isabelle Matutina also wins awards for best screenplay, and best lead and supporting performances

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning film 12 Weeks adds another feather to its cap as the Society of Filipino Film Critics (SFFR) names it the best Filipino film of 2022 in their 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards.

Directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina, the film tells the story of a 40-year-old woman who contends with an unexpected pregnancy.

The film was also awarded best screenplay and best first feature (an award honoring the work of new filmmakers). At the same time, its stars Max Eigenmann and Claudia Enriquez were awarded best lead performance and best supporting performance, respectively.

Also winning big at the Pinoy Rebyu Awards was Leonor Will Never Die, which nearly swept the technical categories with awards for best editing, best cinematography, and best production design. Its filmmaker Martika Ramirez Escobar was named best director.

Other winning films include Deleter by Mikhail Red for best original score, Family Matters by Nuel Naval for best ensemble performance, and 11,103 by Jeannette Ifurung and Mike Alcazaren for best documentary feature.

As for the short films, Whammy Alcazaren’s Bold Eagle wins best live action short, Mervine Aquino’s Palengke Day is named best documentary short, and Keith Deligero’s Brand X wins best animated short.

Rounding out the awards is best international film, given to Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave.

The winners of the Pinoy Rebyu Awards were chosen by 29 active film reviewers. They will be given trophies in March.

The SFFR was created in 2020, and is composed of regular reviewers of Filipino films. – Rappler.com