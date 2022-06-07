Cinemalaya announces 13 full-length film finalists for 2022

The festival returns for its 18th year
MANILA, Philippines – Cinemalaya has announced the finalists for its full-length film competition, posting on social media on Tuesday, June 7.
The 13 finalists include:
- Kargo by TM Malones
- Ginhawa by Christian Lat
- Blue Room by Ma-an L. Asuncion Dagñalan
- Batsoy by Ronald Espinosa Batallones
- 12 Weeks by Anna Isabelle Matutina
- Retirada by Milo Alto Paz and Cynthia Cruz-Paz
- The Baseball Player by Carlo Obispo
- Bakit Di Mo Sabihin? by Real Florido
- Angkas by Rain Yamson II
- Kaluskos by Roman Perez Jr.
- Ang Halimaw by Emmanuel Quindo Palo
- Parole by Briliant Juan
- Bula sa Langit by Sheenly Gener
While traditionally held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay, the festival was forced to go online the past two years due to the pandemic, with films being streamed via KTX.
However, the festival hinted at a return to in-person screenings this year, saying in its post: “Malapit na tayong muling magkita-kita…Excited ka na ba (We’ll see each other soon…are you excited)?”
Now on its 18th year, the 2022 Cinemalaya Film Festival will run from August 5 to August 14. – Rappler.com