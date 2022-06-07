Cinemalaya announces 13 full-length film finalists for 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Cinemalaya has announced the finalists for its full-length film competition, posting on social media on Tuesday, June 7.

The 13 finalists include:

Kargo by TM Malones

Ginhawa by Christian Lat

Blue Room by Ma-an L. Asuncion Dagñalan

Batsoy by Ronald Espinosa Batallones

12 Weeks by Anna Isabelle Matutina

Retirada by Milo Alto Paz and Cynthia Cruz-Paz

The Baseball Player by Carlo Obispo

Bakit Di Mo Sabihin? by Real Florido

Angkas by Rain Yamson II

Kaluskos by Roman Perez Jr.

Ang Halimaw by Emmanuel Quindo Palo

Parole by Briliant Juan

Bula sa Langit by Sheenly Gener

While traditionally held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay, the festival was forced to go online the past two years due to the pandemic, with films being streamed via KTX.

However, the festival hinted at a return to in-person screenings this year, saying in its post: “Malapit na tayong muling magkita-kita…Excited ka na ba (We’ll see each other soon…are you excited)?”

Now on its 18th year, the 2022 Cinemalaya Film Festival will run from August 5 to August 14. – Rappler.com