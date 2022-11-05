Catch ‘Cleaners,’ ‘Leonor Will Never Die’ at Cinematheque Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Cinematheque Manila will be screening the award-winning Filipino films Cleaners, and Leonor Will Never Die, as well as French film Petite Maman this November.

In an official Instagram post, the cinema announced that the three movies will be coming to its Manila center for the month of November to early December, with each ticket priced at P150.

As a taste of what’s to come, here’s what to expect from each film:

‘Petite Maman’

Petite Maman is a French drama written and directed by Céline Sciamma, who also directed 2019’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The film follows Nelly, a young girl, as she mysteriously befriends a childhood version of her mother while visiting the home of her recently deceased grandmother.

Play Video

The film has been nominated for various awards internationally and has won Best International Film at the San Diego Film Festival and Best Foreign Language Film at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in 2021.

The film can be viewed at Cinematheque Manila on the following dates:

Wednesday, November 16, 6:30 pm

Saturday, November 19, 1 pm

Saturday, December 3, 3:30 pm

‘Cleaners’

Cleaners is a Filipino comedy written and directed by Glenn Barit in his feature film debut. The film is about a group of high school students assigned as classroom cleaners, as they experience the many dramas of teenage life. With the use of 43,000 photocopied frames and highlighter markers, the film manages to produce a deeply nostalgic aesthetic that stirs memories of teenage youth and angst.

Play Video

Among other awards, the film won Best Picture at the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino and Best Screenplay at the FAMAS Awards in 2020.

The film can be viewed at Cinematheque Manila on the following dates:

Friday, November 18, 6:30 pm

Saturday, November 26, 3:30 pm

Sunday, November 27, 1 pm

Saturday, December 3, 1 pm

‘Leonor Will Never Die’

Leonor Will Never Die is a Filipino comedy-drama film written and directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar. The film revolves around Sheila Francisco, a retired filmmaker who finds herself transported into her own action-packed screenplay after falling into a coma. In her first feature film, director Escobar pays homage to the classic ’70s and ’80s Pinoy action films that dominated cinemas at the time.

Play Video

Leonor Will Never Die is the first ever Filipino film to receive the Sundance Special Jury Award for Innovative Spirit. It is also the first Filipino feature to compete at the Sundance Film Festival since 2006’s The Blossoming of Maximo Oliveros.

The film can be viewed at Cinematheque Manila on the following dates:

Saturday, November 26, 1 pm

Sunday, November 27, 3:30 pm

Saturday, December 3, 6 pm

Those interested in purchasing tickets for any of the three films must first register through an online form. Cinematheque Center Manila is located along T. M. Kalaw St. Ermita, Manila. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/ Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern