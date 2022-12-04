Coleen Garcia wins Best Actress in int’l film festival in Venezuela

Coleen is awarded for her performance in the thriller 'Kaluskos'

MANILA, Philippines – Coleen Garcia was hailed Best Actress at the 2022 El Grito International Fantastic Film Festival in Venezuela for her performance in the suspense-thriller film Kaluskos.

“Thank you so much to the jury for selecting me. I am so honored,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, December 3.

Coleen thanked the team behind the movie for “giving [her] the opportunity to play ‘Rebekah’” in the film. “I learned a lot from this project, and working on it really reminded me why I love what I do,” she added.

Fellow celebrities such as Max Collins, Carla Abellana, Maxene Magalona, and Iza Calzado congratulated Coleen for her latest achievement.

Coleen’s husband Billy Crawford, meanwhile, uploaded an Instagram story to praise Coleen: “So proud of you, my love. Great challenges and tests of faith but God always is with you, my love, and He always sees us through,” he wrote.

Kaluskos follows the story of Rebekah, a single mom who is fighting for the sole custody of her daughter Amaya. She then ends up finding an impostor of her daughter under bed amid the custody battle with her estranged husband.

According to its website, the El Grito International Fantastic and Horror Film Festival seeks to “promote filmmaking in this genre within Venezuela and Latin America.” – Rappler.com