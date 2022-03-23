WATCH: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ trailer teases captivating mystery in the marsh

COMING SOON. Daisy Edgar-Jones in Columbia Pictures movie 'Where The Crawdads Sing.'

The best-selling novel from Delia Owens is coming to the big screen this July

MANILA, Philippines – Sony Pictures Entertainment released on Tuesday, March 22, the official trailer of Where The Crawdads Sing, a mystery thriller starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Set against Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” the two-minute clips opens in a courtroom, with a narration of Kya’s (Daisy Edgar-Jones) story as the girl from the marsh. It turns out Kya was abandoned as a child and was forced to live alone in the dangerous marshlands, isolated from the rest of the world.

As she enters womanhood, she gets involved with two young men from town, but one of them ends up dead. Quickly made a suspect of the crime, Kya ends up being “hunted” by the townspeople.

Play Video

“Every creature does what it must to survive,” the trailer ends, teasing viewers about the truth behind the crime.

Aside from Edgar-Jones, the film also stars Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker, Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews, Michael Hyatt as Mabel, Sterling Macer, Jr. as Jumpin’, and David Strathairn as Tom Milton.

Adapted from the best-selling book by Delia Owens, Where The Crawdads Sing is directed by Olivia Newman with a screenplay from Lucy Alibar. The novel has quickly become a worldwide phenomenon.

Where The Crawdads Sing is set to premiere exclusively in cinemas on July 15, 2022. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.