Nope! Daniel Kaluuya won’t be coming back for ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Looks like Wakanda is not forever for the ‘Nope’ and 'Get Out' actor

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role as W’kabi in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, because of commitments with his upcoming horror movie, Nope.

According to Kaluuya’s interview with Rotten Tomatoes Awards, the actor confirmed his absence due to “scheduling conflicts with Nope,” which he’s working on with Get Out director Jordan Peele.

BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!



In the first Black Panther movie, the British actor played W’kabi, the former head of security for Wakanda’s Border Tribe and best friend of T’challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. The replacement or fate of W’kabi in the sequel remains to be seen.

Production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began June last year, with confirmed returning cast members Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Basset. The sequel’s production had already seen several hiccups beforehand.

In August 2021, Letitia Wright, who plays T’challa’s sister Shuri, suffered a shoulder fracture and concussion stunt injury on set, causing developments to be halted temporarily for at least a month.

The filming was further delayed until January 2022 after Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, tested positive for COVID-19.

Marvel also revealed in December 2020 that the sequel will not re-cast Boseman for his titular role, but will be focusing on other characters in Wakanda instead. Boseman, who brought the iconic superhero to life, lost his battle with colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020.

After a number of delays, the second Black Panther film is finally scheduled to premiere in November this year.

Currently, Kaluuya is focused on Nope’s release on July 22. Filmmaker Peele and Kaluuya have previously worked together in 2017 on critically-acclaimed Get Out, earning Kaluuya an Oscar nomination. The soon-to-be-released sci-fi horror film will also star Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.