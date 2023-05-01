Daniel Padilla announces movie projects with John Arcilla, Ricky Lee

Daniel says all of his upcoming movie projects were personally hand-picked

MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Padilla will be making his big-screen comeback by headlining three new movies from ABS-CBN Films.

The projects, which were unveiled on Thursday, April 27, include a buddy comedy film based on a short story by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Ricky Lee, a psychological suspense thriller with Venice Film Festival’s Volpi Cup for Best Actor winner John Arcilla, and a reunion movie with girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo.

Padilla’s latest movie was the Metro Manila Festival Film 2021 entry Kung Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine). The movie, which also starred Charo Santos-Concio, has won several international awards.

Play Video

Padilla then expressed excitement over his upcoming projects as he considered them to be an opportunity for him to push his limits as an actor.

“[I’m] very excited…. It’s been a while [since I did a movie],” Padilla said. “Itong mga proyektong gagawin natin ngayon ay hand-picked. Na-feel nila ‘yung gusto kong gawin ngayon. (The projects we’re going to do are all hand-picked. [My management has] noticed the kind of things I’ve been wanting to do.) Now is the perfect time.”

The Guest

Daniel Padilla will be starring in Jerrold Tarog’s psychological suspense thriller film #TheGuest with John Arcilla under Black Sheep.



Production will start this year and will be shown in theaters in 2024.#NewMovieAlertDaniel #NMADaniel pic.twitter.com/skvgegm2Lw — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) April 27, 2023

Padilla is set to star in a psychological suspense thriller helmed by Heneral Luna director Jerrold Tarrog. Patrick Valencia will be in charge of the screenplay for The Guest, with Kookai Labayen as the creative manager.

“I’m kind of imagining it na nasa modern (that we’re in a modern) film noir. Marami siyang twists and turns and bilang nasa puso ko ang kadiliman, medyo mindfuck na pelikula ito (It has several twists and turns, and since I gravitate towards dark themes, this film is kind of a mindfuck),” Tarrog said about the project.

This would be the first time that Tarrog and Padilla will be working together, and the director is excited to see how the actor will pull the project off. Writer Valencia added that Padilla’s character would be “very dark and different.”

“It’s a psychological suspense thriller. I’m kind of imagining it na nasa modern na film noir. Marami siyang twists and turns. And bilang nasa puso ko ang kadiliman, medyo mind fuck na pelikula [ito].” – Jerrold Tarog, #TheGuest Director#NewMovieAlertDaniel #NMADaniel pic.twitter.com/YSQi5zu1eD — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) April 27, 2023

The Guest will also see Padilla working with veteran actor John Arcilla. “Napakahusay na aktor [ni sir John] (Sir John is a really good actor.) At kapag ganyan ang katrabaho mo (And if you work with someone as good as he is), it pushes you to do better. So I’m just excited to do this film,” Padilla said.

Daniel Padilla on working with John Arcilla



“I’m very excited na gawin ‘tong film kasi napakahusay na aktor, and kung ganyan ang makakatrabaho mo, it just pushes you to do better pa.”#NewMovieAlertDaniel #NMADaniel #TheGuest pic.twitter.com/t2RDUNKj2t — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) April 27, 2023

Arcilla shared the same excitement, and even described Padilla as one of the best young actors in the industry today.

The Guest will start filming this year and is slated for a 2024 premiere.

Nang Mapagod Si Kamatayan

Daniel Padilla will be starring in Dan Villegas’ buddy comedy film #NangMapagodSiKamatayan with Zanjoe Marudo under Star Cinema.



It is based on the short story of the National Artist for Film & Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee and will be shown in theaters this year.… pic.twitter.com/M8bkRhQNwO — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) April 27, 2023

Padilla’s second project will be a buddy comedy film under the direction of Dan Villegas and will be based on the short story by award-winning author Ricky Lee.

Zanjoe Padilla will co-headline the project, which will have Carmi Raymundo as the writer and Vanessa Valdez as the creative manager.

The team behind #NangMapagodSiKamatayan



Based on the short story by: National Artist for Film and Broadcast Ricky Lee

Starring: Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo

Director: Dan Villegas

Writer: Carmi Raymundo

Creative Manager: Vanessa Valdez#NewMovieAlertDaniel #NMADaniel pic.twitter.com/sfnxMSzYOR — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) April 27, 2023

Lee shared his excitement over finally being able to collaborate with Padilla on a project. “Bukod sa gusto kong makatrabaho si Daniel nang mapanood ko siya, mayroon siyang lalim at range na pwede pang lumabas. Magandang paglaruan ‘yon at mapanood,” he said.

(Aside from the fact that I’ve really wanted to work with him since first seeing him act, Padilla has a depth and range that’s waiting to be discovered. It would be great to play around with this and watch things unfold.)

Mr. Ricky Lee on knowing that Daniel Padilla will give life to his short story #NangMapagodSiKamatayan



“Syempre, exciting na masaya. Bukod sa gusto kong makatrabaho si Daniel, nang mapanood ko siya, mayro’n siyang lalim and range na pwede pang lumabas, and so magandang paglaruan… pic.twitter.com/Xl72nTsHuL — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) April 27, 2023

Valdez hinted that Padilla will portray the character of a grim reaper, adding that, while it’s a comedy, the film will have depth, as it discusses mysteries about love, life, friendship, and death. “It’s going to be discussed in a way people of his generation will understand and [that will allow them to] have a deeper appreciation of life,” she explained.

While Padilla is poised to showcase his comedic chops, he stressed that the film won’t be an outright slapstick comedy.

KathNiel movie

Daniel Padilla on his next movie with Kathryn Bernardo



“Bago talaga yung gagawin namin ni Kathryn dito. Medyo matrabaho pero very exciting. Next year pa lalabas, pero ngayon nagsisimula na yung developent ng kwento. Magshu-shoot na rin kami this year.”#NewMovieAlertDaniel… — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) April 27, 2023

Even though details are still kept under wraps, Padilla teased fans with some developments on his reunion project with girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo.

“Bago talaga ‘yung gagawin ni Kathryn dito. Medyo matrabaho pero very exciting (Kathryn will be doing something quite new in this film. It’s a lot of work but it’s very exciting),” he said.

The film will serve as their reunion project with Cathy Garcia-Molina, who has directed five of the pair’s major titles – Got to Believe, She’s Dating the Gangster, Pangako Sa’Yo, La Luna Sangre, and The Hows of Us.

Padilla said that the movie will be released in 2024, but filming will start this year. – Rappler.com