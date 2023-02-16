Dante Rivero, Cedric Juan, Enchong Dee to star in ‘GomBurZa’ film 

Padre Piolo? The three will be joined by Piolo Pascual, who will portray Padre Pédro Pelaez, the Filipino clergy leader who was a mentor of Padre José Burgos.

MANILA, Philippines – Jesuit Communications (JesCom) unveiled on Thursday, February 16, the cast members for its upcoming historical film GomBurZa.

The movie will be based on the story of three Catholic priests – Mariano Gomez, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora – who were executed in 1872 on charges of subversion arising from the Cavite immunity.

Dante Rivero will play Padre Mariano Gomez, Cedrick Juan will act as Padre José Burgos, and Enchong Dee will portray Padre Jacinto Zamora.

“I want to engage the audience. I want to make it memorable for them. This is going to be epic,” screen veteran Rivero said about the project in a press release. Rivero has starred in the films On The Job 2: The Missing 8, Lapu-Lapu, and A Very Special Love, among others.

Juan, who appeared in films Kalel, 15, Big Night!, and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, said that GomBurZa is the biggest break in his career.

Dee, who is best known for his portrayal in Four Sisters and a Wedding and The Reunion, shared that he want to highlight Zamora’s humanity in his portrayal. “Yes, he is a hero but you can’t take away the human part of him: the temptation, the weaknesses but those are the things that will bring him closer to the audience,” he said.

Epi Quizon, Jaime Fabregas, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Khalil Ramos, Elijah Canlas, Neil Ryan Sese, Paolo O’Hara, Tommy Alejandrino, Gerry Kaimo, Anthony Falcon, Dylan Tay Talon, Jomari Angeles, and Bon Lentejas are also part of the cast.

Pepe Diokno will direct the film with Rody Vera on the screenplay. JesCom, the media arm of the Society of Jesus in the Philippines, will produce.

The cast announcement came a day before the 151st death anniversary of the three priests.

Executive producer and JesCom associate director Fr. Ro Atilano, SJ, shared his excitement about the film. “This project is very timely. This will inspire and ignite once more our Filipino identity and our deep love for our country. This is what our nation needs right now,” he said.

A target release date for GomBurZa has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com