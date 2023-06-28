Meet the new Clark Kent: David Corenswet to headline ‘Superman: Legacy’ 

MANILA, Philippines – The famous red cape has found its new home in rising American actor David Corenswet.

Warner Bros and DC Studios announced on Wednesday, June 28 that Corenswet will be playing Superman in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

Corenswet is best known for his breakout role in the Netflix comedy series The Politician. He also previously appeared in Pearl and We Own This City. The upcoming superhero movie will serve as his first major leading role in a major studio film.

Meanwhile, Rachel Broshanan, who rose to popularity for her titular role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will star alongside Corenswet as Lois Lane.

Following the announcement, Gunn took to Twitter to share his excitement for the project.

“Accurate! They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people,” the director said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision came after months of screen tests and auditions. Other stars who were reported to have vied for the lead roles include Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for Superman/Clark Kent, with Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor for Lois Lane.

The production will now search for who will act as Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor, superheroes The Authority, and Kent’s friend Jimmy Olsen.

The movie is expected to start filming in 2024, with July 2025 as its target release date.

Superman: Legacy was first announced in February when Gunn and his DC co-chair Peter Safran laid out the studio’s plan for a revamped slate.

The movie will reportedly “examine how the character reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.”

In December 2022, Henry Cavill, who starred in Zack Synder’s Man of Steel, announced that he’d no longer be reprising his role as Superman. – Rappler.com