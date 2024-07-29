‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ opens with $205 million in domestic sales

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' in New York City, New York, U.S., July 22, 2024.

'Deadpool & Wolverine,' the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, sets the biggest domestic opening of the year

Marvel’s raunchy and violent Deadpool & Wolverine lit up box offices over the weekend with $205 million in US and Canadian ticket sales, the biggest domestic opening of the year, distributor Walt Disney said on Sunday, July 28.

The returns set a record for an R-rated film and topped the $154.2 million collected by another Disney film, the animated Pixar movie Inside Out 2, when it debuted in June.

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday, July 24, and has brought in $233.3 million outside of the US and Canada, Disney said.

It is the second straight hit for Disney, which is rebounding from lackluster performances in 2023 for movies such as The Marvels and Haunted Mansion.

The films have helped cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineworld and Cinemark that are grappling with a thin film slate in 2024. Several major titles were delayed because of strikes last year by Hollywood actors and writers. – Rappler.com