‘Deleter’ dominates MMFF 2022 Gabi ng Parangal

MMFF. The stars of 'Deleter' wave from atop their float at the Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars.

MANILA, Philippines – Deleter, a psychological thriller about the horrors of being a content moderator, dominated the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal held on Tuesday, December 27.

The Mikhail Red-directed movie won seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and the Best Actress award for Nadine Lustre.

Lustre, who made her big screen comeback with Deleter, beat Heaven Peralejo of Nanahimik Ang Gabi, Ivana Alawi of Partners in Crime, and Toni Gonzaga of My Teacher in the Best Actress category.

“Masaya kaming lahat na bumabalik ang pelikulang Pilipino (We’re all happy that Filipino films are returning),“ she said in her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told and Nanahimik Ang Gabi were named as the 2nd and 3rd Best Picture, respectively.

Deleter revolves around Lyra, a content moderator who has seemingly become immune to the horrors of her job, which is to filter disturbing videos from social media platforms. Her routine will, however, be thrown off course when she becomes involved in an investigation into the mysterious death of one of her coworkers – a death that seems to haunt her increasingly.

It also stars Louise delos Reyes, McCoy de Leon, and Jeffrey Hidalgo. – Rappler.com