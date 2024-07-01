WATCH: ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ confirms ‘Infinity Castle’ movie trilogy in new trailer

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The announcement about the movie trilogy comes after the release of the finale episode of the fourth season

MANILA, Philippines – Following the conclusion of the “Hashira Training” arc in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the hit anime series has announced its next cinematic endeavor: a trilogy of movies adapting the “Infinity Castle” arc from the manga.

A two-and-a-half minute trailer was released on Monday, July 1, to confirm the news. “The all-out war begins,” its key visual reads.

The “Infinity Castle” arc, which is considered one of the most intense and pivotal in the series, continues the battles against Muzan and his formidable demons. It spans 47 chapters – from the end of volume 16 to volume 21 – making it the longest in the manga.

This arc is a rollercoaster of intense battles as the Demon Slayer Corps infiltrates the Infinity Castle to confront Muzan. Shinobu faces Doma, the Upper Rank 2 demon known for his immunity to poison while Zenitsu encounters a new demon obstructing his path.

According to a report from Crunchyroll, they, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, have secured global distribution rights for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, excluding select Asian territories and Japan.

As of writing, additional details about the trilogy, including the release dates for the first movie and subsequent films, have yet to be announced.

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko – the only survivors of a human-eating demon attack that killed their family. He sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. It’s produced by Studio Ufotable.

Demon Slayer became a global hit following its debut in 2019. Its sequel, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which premiered in 2020, remains to be Japan’s highest-grossing anime film as of writing. – with reports from Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

Kila Orozco is a Rappler intern.