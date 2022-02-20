‘Despicable Me 4’ to premiere in 2024

DESPICABLE ME. The franchise is getting a fourth movie.

The fourth installment in the hit franchise comes almost seven years after ‘Despicable Me 3’ was released

MANILA, Philippines – Looks like we’re seeing more of Gru and his minions as Universal Pictures and Illumination confirm on Friday, February 18, that a Despicable Me 4 is in the works.

According to a Variety report, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, and Pierre Coffin will all be returning to voice their well-loved characters Gru, Lucy Wilde, Margo, Silas Ramsbottom, and a multitude of Minions, respectively.

Plot details for the movie have yet to be revealed but it is expected to hit theaters in July 2024. Chris Reneaud, who directed the first two Despicable Me movies, will helm the fourth installment in the hit franchise.

The Despicable Me animated movie franchise, which was launched in 2010, centers on supervillain Gru who adopted three young orphans as part of an evil scheme, but later turns into a super dad after his adoptive daughters warmed his cold heart.

Sequels Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3 premiered in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

The movie also spawned two spin-off films: Minions aired in 2015 while Minions: The Rise of Gru is set for a July 2022 release. – Rappler.com