Digitally restored ‘Itim’ to screen at QCinema Int’l Film Festival 

MANILA, Philippines – A digitally restored and remastered version of the 1976 film Itim will be screened at the 10th QCinema International Film Festival.

The movie will be screened as one of the main titles for the Digitally Restored Classics Category of the festival, which will run from November 17 to 26. Those interested to watch Itim can catch it at Gateway Cineplex 5/1 and Power Plant Cinema 6.

Itim follows budding photographer Jun (Tommy Abuel) as he documents the Lenten rituals of his provincial hometown. There he meets Teresa (Charo Santos-Concio), who gets possessed by the spirit of her deceased sister Rosa (Susan Valdez). Teresa then tries to solve Rosa’s mysterious disappearance, which led to her untimely death.

Directed by Mike de Leon, the film also starred Mario Montenegro and Mona Lisa.

Charo’s performance in Itim earned her her first Best Actress award at the 1978 Asian Film Festival.

The critically-acclaimed film was also named Best Film of the Decade in the 1981 Gawad Urian, and has been recently selected as one of the classics to be screened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The QCinema International Film Festival will feature 58 films, including six short film production grantees, with seven sections of full-length films and three programs for short films. – Rappler.com