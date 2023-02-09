‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen,’ and ‘Zootopia’ sequels in the works

Which of these sequels are you most excited for?

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Disney fans! Several animated films are getting new installments.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday, February 8, that animated sequels to Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia are in the works.

“Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia,” Iger said during the company’s Q1 earnings call, according to a Deadline report.

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

Additional details, such as plot and release dates, for the sequels have yet to be announced.

Following the announcement, Tim Allen, who voiced the character Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise expressed his excitement for the project.

“See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond,” he said.

The Toy Story franchise, which began in 1995, follows a group of toys who come alive. Its latest installment – Toy Story 4 – was released in 2019, and earned $1.07 billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, the Frozen franchise, which featured the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff, has amassed a total of $2.73 billion worldwide, with Frozen II earning $1.45 billion in 2019.

Zootopia, which was released in 2016, recorded $1.02 billion. The feature film had the vocal talents of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Jenny Slate, J.K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Idris Elba, and Shakira, but it remains unclear which of the main cast will return for the sequel.

The announcement of the sequels came shortly after Iger revealed that 7,000 jobs will be cut in their major revamp. – Rappler.com