Disney delays ‘Deadpool’ sequel, ‘Blade’, other films in post-strike shuffle

FIRST LOOK. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share an image from their upcoming film 'Deadpool 3.'

Multiple movie delays are happening as Hollywood studios adjust schedules following the end of the 4-month actors' strike

LOS ANGELES, USA – Walt Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie Blade, a new Deadpool installment, and several other films on Thursday, November 9 as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors’ strike.

The next Deadpool, which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, Captain America: Brave New World, to February 2025.

Another Marvel superhero film, Thunderbolts, was pushed to July 2025, and Blade was postponed until November 2025.

The 118-day actors strike shut down production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labor agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish uncompleted projects.

Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of Mufasa: The Lion King to December 2024, five months later that originally planned. – Rappler.com