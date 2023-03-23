Dolly de Leon cast in Paul Feig film with Awkwafina, Simu Liu, and John Cena

MANILA, Philippines – Dolly de Leon has been cast in the upcoming action-comedy film Grand Death Lotto, directed by Bridesmaids filmmaker Paul Feig.

According to a report by Deadline, Dolly is playing a supporting role with lead stars John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu. Also announced as supporting cast are Ayden Mayeri, Seann William Scott, and Donald Elise Watkins.

The film, produced by Amazon Studios, is set in the near future where the people of California get a chance to win a multibillion-dollar jackpot in a grand lottery. The winner, however, must fight to survive until sundown because anyone who kills them will be able to legally claim their prize.

Awkwafina plays the unfortunate winner, while John and Simu play rivals who are competing to protect her from killers in order to claim a commission. Dolly’s role, as well as that of the other new cast members, has yet to be announced.

Dolly is a veteran actor, with roles in films such as Aswang, Hintayan ng Langit, and History of Ha, and series such as On the Job and Folklore.

Her international breakout role was in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness – a performance that earned her historic nominations at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. – Rappler.com