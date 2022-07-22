WATCH: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ releases new, twisted trailer

The feature, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, will premiere in Philippine cinemas on September 28

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros unveiled a new and thrilling full trailer for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, on Friday, July 22.

The new glimpse of the psychological thriller features Wilde’s stunning visuals and electrifying performances from Oscar-nominee Pugh and Grammy winner Styles, who play husband and wife.

Don’t Worry Darling is set in the idealized community of Victory, a 1950s experimental town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. While the husbands work on the “development of progressive materials,” the wives, like protagonist Alice, spend their time enjoying the luxury and beauty of their perfect, tight-knit utopia.

“But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?” the synopsis read.

The first trailer was previously released in May.

Joining the leads in the star-studded film are Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Nick Kroll (How It Ends), Sydney Chandler (Pistol), Kate Berlant (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…), and Asif Ali (WandaVision) among others.

Shia LaBeouf was initially cast to play Styles’ role Jack before Wilde fired the actor for his “off-putting” and “poor behavior” that clashed with the cast and crew.

Wilde is joined by her Booksmart screenwriter Katie Silberman, along with two-time Oscar-nominated director of photography Matthew Libatique (A Star is Born, Black Swan), and production designer Katie Byron.

This will be Wilde’s second directorial film after releasing the teen comedy Booksmart in 2019. Wilde is also known for acting in several blockbusters, including TRON: Legacy and In Time.

The feature, presented by New Line Cinema, is produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, with executive producers Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke.

Warner Bros will distribute Don’t Worry Darling worldwide. The film is set to hit Philippine theaters on September 28. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern