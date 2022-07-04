‘Dune: Part Two’ begins production in Italy

MANILA, Philippines – The journey to the desert planet of Arrakis will soon continue as Dune: Part Two begins production on Monday, June 4 in Altivole, Italy, according to a Deadline report.

According to local reports, Brion Monumental Tomb in Altivole will be closed until Thursday, June 7 to give way for the shooting of the film, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

Aside from Italy, full-on production will also take place on July 21 in Budapest, Hungary, where they previously filmed for the 2021 movie.

Aside from Chalamet and Zendaya, a bulk of the previous cast will also reprise their roles in the movie sequel – Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Freman leader Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

New cast members have also been confirmed to join Dune: Part Two. No Time to Die’s Léa Seydoux will play the role of Lady Margot, an Arrakis-based member of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood who will have a different plan from her fellow sister, Lady Jessica. Florence Pugh will be playing Princess Irulan, who becomes romantically involved with Paul. Elvis star Austin Butler will be taking on the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the warrior nephew of the Baron who will take on Paul. Christopher Walken will take the role of Shaddam IV, the ruling Emperor of the Known Universe who will be the secondary villain.

Initially, Dune: Part Two was set for an October 23, 2023 release date but has been rescheduled to November 17, 2023 alongside Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Dennis Villenueve returns as the director of the franchise, which will be released exclusively in movie theaters.

Dune (2021), based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel of the same title, follows Paul Atreides, the royal heir to the noble House Atreides, and his journey in leaving his homeworld Caladan for the endangered planet Arrakis to protect the most vital element in the known universe – the Spice – upon which space travel, knowledge, commerce, and human existence all rely.

It received critical acclaim amid the pandemic, bagging six Oscar awards including score and visual effects after being nominated for 10 including Best Picture. It grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, leads the BAFTA nominations with 11 nods, and was among the American Film Institute’s top 10 movies of 2021. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.