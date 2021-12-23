Missed ‘Dune’ in theaters? Here’s where you can stream it online

MANILA, Philippines – If you weren’t able to catch Dune in theaters, here’s your chance to watch it from home – the sci-fi epic is set to stream on HBO GO starting December 25.

Dune is director Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s hit novels. Set thousands of years into the future, it tells the story of Paul Atreides, a young man who is set on a dangerous journey after his family is involved in an intergalactic power struggle.

The story is set in the harsh desert planet of Arrakis, the only source for a precious substance called Spice, which heightens consciousness and is necessary for interstellar travel. When Paul’s father Duke Leto Atreides is named the new fief ruler of Arrakis, their family relocates there, only to fall into a trap as the planet’s previous rulers, House Harkonnen, stage a coup to reclaim it.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya. The screenplay was written by Denis, alongside Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. The score was done by Hans Zimmer.

HBO GO is accessible via mobile app or via hbogoasia.ph. Subscription starts at P99.70/month. – Rappler.com