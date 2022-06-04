Eduardo Roy’s ‘Fuccbois,’ other LGBT films to screen at CCP for Pride month

The film will be shown back to back with animated shorts 'My Mamily' and 'Blue Is Not My Favorite Color'

MANILA, Philippines – Late filmmaker Eduardo Roy’s film Fuccbois is set to screen at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Dream Theater on Friday, June 10, in celebration of Pride month.

The film will be shown back-to-back with short films My Mamily by Cha Roque and Blue Is Not My Favorite Color by Vahn Leinard Pascual.

Fuccbois was Roy’s entry to the 2019 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival. Starring Kokoy de Santos, Royce Cabrera, and Ricky Davao, the film tells the story of two male pageant regulars and wannabe actors Ace and Miko, whose dreams are threatened as they deal with the repercussions of a big mistake.

My Mamily is an animation that shows the struggles and triumphs of a lesbian family as seen through the eyes of a child. Also an animation, Blue Is Not My Favorite Color follows the journey of an only child coming to terms with his gender identity.

Those who want to view the films can pre-register through this link. Reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Proof of vaccination and face masks are required for all attendees. Health protocols are to be observed at the venue at all times. – Rappler.com