‘Elemental’ review: A film whose parts don’t meld as organically as one might hope

Spoilers ahead.

The closing film of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which hosted the likes of Killers of the Flower Moon, Indiana Jones, and more, was none other than Elemental, a $200-million animated film. It plays up to its prestige, containing artistry that proves it did not put its budget to waste; texturing and lighting that are a sight to behold; and a story with the quintessential Pixar formula.

The outstanding animation is not just mere technical achievement; they are love letters to the very photons that make cinema possible. Elemental is a truly beautiful-looking film. There are no two ways about it. It’s a blessing to have both Across the Spider-Verse and this film playing within arms’ length of each other to showcase how animation can go to places that other genres simply cannot.

But style has regrettably trumped substance in this film. The story, while good, fails to match the achievements of its animation, with its realistically rendered water, fire, land, and air. Elemental is a fine piece of dazzlement with enough depth for adults, creativity for children, and a searing romance – but this romance succeeds only when other aspects take a backseat.

Ember (Leah Lewis) is a firebrand with a (literal) flaring temper. These uncontrollable eruptions prevent her from taking part in her father Bernie’s (Ronnie Del Carmen) business and continuing his legacy. The enterprise, nurtured laboriously from its roots by Bernie, stands as testament to their perseverance in a metropolis that relegates their kind to the fringes of society. Enter Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), a water element health inspector who ends up in a spark-filled romance with Ember.

United by a quest to unravel the mystery behind a water leakage in Ember’s neighborhood, they are challenged to face societal biases head-on. And as they grow fonder of each other, Ember discovers an innate talent for glassmaking. This revelation plants Ember at a crossroads. She is torn between dedicating her life to honoring and repaying the sacrifices of her immigrant parents by continuing the family business, or embracing a potentially fulfilling future in the craft she has come to love. Ember’s choice becomes a tug-of-war between duty and passion.

In essence, Elemental is a love story set against the backdrop of familial obligation, the persistent and ugly stain of racism, inefficient bureaucracy, and the seismic fault lines of class differences. It’s juggling a lot of things, with spurts of greatness in individual parts, but never amounting to a whole that feels groundbreaking. On many occasions, I found myself wanting the film to just dedicate itself to its love story, or, if not, to perhaps have its insights on first-generation immigrant children be unencumbered by a Romeo and Juliet plot line.

Yes, I am in love with Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade’s cute, emotionally honest relationship. I also adore the dilemma Ember goes through when she realizes she does not want to inherit her father’s business. I dug the Chinatown-esque investigation the main leads undertake to find out the cause of water spilling into the fire town.

The ingredients are alluring on their own, but when fused together, they don’t meld as organically as one might hope. The film initially positions itself to chronicle Ember’s journey of temperance and her quest to prove her mettle in managing the business. However, it takes a divergent turn, as a sizable portion of the second act shifts focus to a blossoming romance. The second act honestly feels like a sequel rather than a part of the same film.

The best part of the film is when Ember realizes she has been entangled in someone else’s dream all her life, instead of weaving her own. This epiphany blindsided me. It’s probably because I resonated with Ember’s plight to untangle parental expectations from my own personal desires. These kinds of realizations don’t always descend like torrential downpours, but rather, they often arrive in gentle drizzles that intensify into a steady rain, culminating in a liberating cloudburst (or fireburst, in this case).

Similarly, Ember and Wade’s inevitable conflict is deeply wounding. The two realize that their incompatibility doesn’t just have to do with being opposite elements, but are also due to the chasms of social strata, the contrasts in their life perspectives, their distinct ways of navigating societal currents, and most significantly, the unequal access to opportunities. It’s a conflict that reflects how intricate and multifaceted human connections and emotions can be, which is exactly the best kind of Pixar storytelling.

I just wish the rest of the film had the same quality. It seems like a waste to have the film end on a needlessly large-scale set piece that ends up being the convenient solution to all of the dangling subplots. Elemental concludes with a compromise, but its journey towards resolution is strewn with predictability. Its most unexpected gambit is seeing how fire and water can actually mesh together despite the very tenets of chemistry saying otherwise. But, science can only go so far when met with the formulaic conventions of a completely serviceable love story. – Rappler.com

Elemental is now showing in Philippine cinemas nationwide.