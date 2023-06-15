‘Extraction 2’ review: Filled with adrenaline, empty of emotion

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth is a Norse god, pulsating with vitality, perpetually half-naked, his arms like massive cannons contrasted only by his dry, out-of-this-world humor. When he travels across space and time, battling the kind of monsters that can only be generated by computers or the imagination, the audience is aware there is no true danger. He has to be alive for the next installment, right? The exhilaration comes not from any real threat, but from seeing the play and spectacle, inviting adults into a intergalactic cinematic playground.

Extraction is the opposite, and goes against Hemsworth’s onscreen persona. Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe and Anthony Russo, the 2020 film introduces Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a black ops mercenary who, after abandoning his son dying of lymphoma, attempts to rectify his actions by saving the son of another. Here, the excitement is in the probability of death and the action, rip-roaring across Dhaka and Mumbai, is so committed to realism that it produces cuts on Hemsworth’s face and injuries on his body. So when the first film concludes with his neck shot and his body falling into the depths of a river, it subverts the decade-long image of invulnerability and immortality constructed by Marvel. Here, he is no god. He’s a human. He limps. He bleeds. He drowns. He is dead.

Extraction was created without a sequel in mind. But after its sudden success, in part due to the daring 12-minute long take that made pandemic-addled adrenaline junkies swoon, Netflix had to make a follow up. Without meaning to, writer Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave turned Hemsworth’s plunge into murky waters into a baptism, turning him into yet another god, just in a different universe with a different name.

Such is the trade of a modern action star, and Extraction 2 begins with this rebirth. Tyler Rake is fished out of the river, and after being comatose in a hospital in Dubai, is able to make a speedy recovery through physical therapy, his arm cast being one of the few reminders of his brush with death. Nik Kahn (Golshifteh Farahani) and her brother Yaz (Adam Bessa) take Tyler to a remote cabin where he is to retire and, for a while, he acclimates to domesticity. All of this happens within the first 15 minutes.

But then a nameless agent — of course it has to be Idris Elba — arrives with a mission he cannot refuse. One from his ex-wife. Rake’s life begins to unspool for the audiences. Flashbacks of his son enter into frame more frequently. In the hopes of exorcizing this ghost from his mind, he goes to Georgia to rescue his ex-wife’s sister and two children who are trapped in a maximum security jail. But things go wrong and the destinies of all three families — Rake’s, Nik’s, and the Georgian mob boss’ — become intertwined through gunfire and blood.

If anything, Extraction 2 ups the spectacle from its predecessor. The centerpiece is an expanded 21-minute singular take that transports its audience from a maximum security prison to a moving train without any cuts perceivable to the untrained eye. Hargrave, known for his stunt work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and more, takes every possible opportunity to milk the action. A teddy bear makes the noise that alerts everyone to the break-in. The riots spread out of the cells and onto the courtyard. Hemsworth, pushing through hundreds of extras, is lit on fire with a molotov cocktail. He is punched, stabbed, and manhandled. Bullets rain on him as he traverses a high-speed train and subzero temperatures.

The camera shakes, in hopes of emphasizing the disarray. Like its predecessor, Extraction 2 films in real locations, exchanging the comfort of green screens for the grit and harsh climate that locations in the Czech Republic and Vienna can imbue the work. But while there is risk in the creation of the action, so little of that risk can be felt for its characters. The audience is acutely aware of Hemsworth’s plot immunity and this cushions the blow of each stunt, reducing the impact of the work. It isn’t as absurd as The Fast and Furious franchise, but it isn’t as enjoyable in its sheer bombast and camp, either.

The truth is that while Extraction 2 is a physical spectacle, so little of that is translated onto film, because there’s too little of a character journey to latch onto emotionally. In a press conference earlier this month, Hemsworth detailed how exploring the interiority of Rake’s character was a priority in the creation of the sequel and Russo’s attempts at providing him with a backstory — a grief-stricken wife, loving friends who function as bosses, even the ability to speak Georgian — register more as a crutch than characterization. The cold environment was meant to match Rake’s tough exterior, but his iciness doesn’t melt nor does Russo and Hargrave seem interested in making him vulnerable.

Such are the rules that bind male action stars. Farahani is a more captivating performer because of her vulnerability. Her concern and worry is noticeable not only in her bodily movements, but her eyes and voice. Flashes of worry, of fury, of emptiness flit in and out of her eyes and her voice solidifies when needed and trembles in unexpected places, and these nuances create a window for the audience to see the complexities of her evolving relationship with the situation and with Rake. It’s easy to understand why she has so much screen time, because they’re investing in her for a sequel. But if the supporting performances are more interesting than the lead’s, if Hemsworth merely absorbs the grief and violence around him like bullets on kevlar, what is the use of following him around instead of her?

It’s not a huge ask: that great action be performed with emotional depth and rooted in character motivation. Romain Gavras’ Athena, also on Netflix, explores similar thematic territories as Extraction 2 — familial responsibilities, cross-cultural allegiances and disparities, and violence as a means of making sense of complicated grief and acquiring retribution and justice in proxy. But Extraction 2 neither has the emotional weight, nor the lightness, nor the contextual power to separate itself from any other action film. Its emotional wounds are merely scratches. Its context is merely a checklist. Its spectacle is impressive in the moment, but empty in retrospect. – Rappler.com