‘Fast and Furious 9’ to premiere in PH cinemas

MANILA, Philippines – The ninth installment of the hit Fast and Furious film franchise, F9, is set for a limited theatrical release in select Philippine cinemas starting Wednesday, January 26.

It was initially set for a May 20, 2020 theatrical release, as announced in February 2020.

The latest installment sees the return of many familiar faces – some with sinister intentions. Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is now a father to a young son with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), living off-grid. Their relationship is further tested when returning cast members Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) inform the couple that the plane of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) has crashed in a jungle, along with Cipher (Charlize Theron).

The Fast and Furious gang knows too well that danger never leaves their side, with the arrival of Dom’s scorned, long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena), a skilled assasin, high-performance driver, and Dom’s newest nemesis.

Fast and Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th films of the franchise.

The adrenaline-packed F9 raked in a mighty $162 million overseas on its opening weekend in May 2021 in eight markets, including China, Korea, and Hong Kong.

The Fast and Furious movie franchise began in 2001. Since then, it’s earned over $6 billion at the box office around the world. – Rappler.com